U.S. Coast Guard Drug Interdiction Mission

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL-756) crew members conduct counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during the cutter's last patrol. The Coast Guard carries out the drug interdiction missing to prevent illegal narcotics from entering the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 19:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|965716
|VIRIN:
|250603-G-BQ071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111053962
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.