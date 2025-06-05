Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell airfield management b-roll

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Ramaryon Crawford, 22nd Operations Support Squadron airfield
    management shift lead, performs job duties at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June
    6, 2025. Airfield Management Airmen ensure the airfield is a safe and secure
    environment for Team McConnell and visitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st
    Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965710
    VIRIN: 250603-F-SC213-1010
    Filename: DOD_111053770
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Airfield Management
    content collection week

