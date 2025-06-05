Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flightline Warriors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance
    on KC-46A Pegasuses at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 3, 2025. Through
    regular inspections and troubleshooting, crew chiefs keep McConnell’s aircraft mission
    capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965709
    VIRIN: 250603-F-SC213-1005
    Filename: DOD_111053746
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Warriors, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    tanker
    content collection week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download