Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFE pre-check

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCW BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Amelio Brown 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 22nd and 931st Operations Support Squadron perform various aircrew flight
    equipment duties at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 5, 2025. Members cleaned, checked,
    and tested multiple types of emergency and safety equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior
    Airman Amelio Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965708
    VIRIN: 250505-F-QL339-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053743
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCW BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE pre-check, by SrA Amelio Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    contentcollectionweek, safety, aircrew flight equipment, readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download