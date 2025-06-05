AFE pre-check

Members of the 22nd and 931st Operations Support Squadron perform various aircrew flight
equipment duties at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 5, 2025. Members cleaned, checked,
and tested multiple types of emergency and safety equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior
Airman Amelio Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965708
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-QL339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111053743
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCW BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
