Testing the limit

22nd Medical Operations Group members run various tests at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 3, 2025. Airmen ran N95 mask tests and reported to multiple locations to test confined workspaces for hazardous gases, ensuring safe working conditions for fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)
