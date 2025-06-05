Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Testing the limit

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Amelio Brown 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    22nd Medical Operations Group members run various tests at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 3, 2025. Airmen ran N95 mask tests and reported to multiple locations to test confined workspaces for hazardous gases, ensuring safe working conditions for fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amelio Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965707
    VIRIN: 250503-F-QL339-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053664
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    This work, Testing the limit, by SrA Amelio Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    contentcollectionweek, readiness, preparedness, safety, medical, bioenvironmental

