Weather Warriors

Airmen and civilians assigned to the 22nd Operations Support Squadron weather flight monitor weather during a severe thunderstorm at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 3, 2025. The central Kansas area was under a flash flood emergency, the highest level of flood alert, with rainfall rates reaching between 1-3 inches per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)