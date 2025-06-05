Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weather Warriors

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen and civilians assigned to the 22nd Operations Support Squadron weather flight monitor weather during a severe thunderstorm at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 3, 2025. The central Kansas area was under a flash flood emergency, the highest level of flood alert, with rainfall rates reaching between 1-3 inches per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965706
    VIRIN: 250603-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053600
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Weather Warriors, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather flight, weather, ContentCollectionWeek

