KC-46 and KC-135 static displays on McConnell flightline b-roll

A KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker fleet sits at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 6, 2025. McConnell received its first KC-135 in 1971 and its first KC-46 in 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|06.06.2025
|06.06.2025 17:48
|B-Roll
|965705
|250606-F-SC213-1001
|DOD_111053599
|00:03:14
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|1
|1
