    KC-46 and KC-135 static displays on McConnell flightline b-roll

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker fleet sits at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 6, 2025. McConnell received its first KC-135 in 1971 and its first KC-46 in 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965705
    VIRIN: 250606-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053599
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 and KC-135 static displays on McConnell flightline b-roll, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    static display
    kc-135
    KC-46
    Content collection week

