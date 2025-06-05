Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16, KC-46 aerial refueling

    06.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 350th Air Refueling Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons, from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and a KC-46A Pegasus, from the 931st Air Refueling Wing at McConnell, during their flight path through New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, June 4, 2025. During the flight, pilots and booms completed checkride requirements in order to stay current on training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Air video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965703
    VIRIN: 250606-F-AL288-2001
    Filename: DOD_111053551
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    ContentCollectionWeek, Aerial Refueling, KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-135, Readiness

