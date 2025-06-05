F-16, KC-46 aerial refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 350th Air Refueling Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons, from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and a KC-46A Pegasus, from the 931st Air Refueling Wing at McConnell, during their flight path through New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, June 4, 2025. During the flight, pilots and booms completed checkride requirements in order to stay current on training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Air video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)