Airmen from the 350th Air Refueling Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refueled F-16 Fighting Falcons, from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and a KC-46A Pegasus, from the 931st Air Refueling Wing at McConnell, during their flight path through New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, June 4, 2025. During the flight, pilots and booms completed checkride requirements in order to stay current on training and readiness requirements. (U.S. Air video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965703
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-AL288-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111053551
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-16, KC-46 aerial refueling, by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.