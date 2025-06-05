Coast Guard offloads more than $138 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

Crew members aboard USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) offloads approximately $138 million worth of illicit drugs at Port Everglades, Florida, June 6, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of five interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by Coast Guard and interagency partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 16:54
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US
