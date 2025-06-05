Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $138 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members aboard USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621) offloads approximately $138 million worth of illicit drugs at Port Everglades, Florida, June 6, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of five interdictions in the Caribbean Sea by Coast Guard and interagency partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965701
    VIRIN: 250606-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053505
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Law enforcement
    USCG
    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    USCGC Valiant (WMEC 621)

