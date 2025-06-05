For the first time in several years, the State of the Military Address was held on Fort Bliss, hosted by the El Paso Chamber. This event brought together policy makers along with senior community and military leaders to discuss exciting initiatives they have planned for the future.
Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher and CEO and President of the El Paso Chamber, Ricardo Mora, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, June 4, to discuss the vital relationship between Fort Bliss and El Paso.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965699
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-PT036-5061
|PIN:
|0011
|Filename:
|DOD_111053479
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State of the Military event, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.