    State of the Military event

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    For the first time in several years, the State of the Military Address was held on Fort Bliss, hosted by the El Paso Chamber. This event brought together policy makers along with senior community and military leaders to discuss exciting initiatives they have planned for the future.

    Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher and CEO and President of the El Paso Chamber, Ricardo Mora, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, June 4, to discuss the vital relationship between Fort Bliss and El Paso.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965699
    VIRIN: 250604-A-PT036-5061
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_111053479
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

