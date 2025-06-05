State of the Military event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time in several years, the State of the Military Address was held on Fort Bliss, hosted by the El Paso Chamber. This event brought together policy makers along with senior community and military leaders to discuss exciting initiatives they have planned for the future.



Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher and CEO and President of the El Paso Chamber, Ricardo Mora, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, June 4, to discuss the vital relationship between Fort Bliss and El Paso.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)