MNCC | HRSC | NAVPTO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) is part of MyNavy Career Center's Human Resources Service Center, open 24/7 to help Sailors, civilians, and families with permanent change-of-station (PCS)-related transportation needs. NAVPTO processes passenger reservation requests, issues itineraries in 24 hours, and works to ensure passengers receive tickets no less than five days before PCS travel.