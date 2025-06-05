Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC | HRSC | NAVPTO

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    The Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) is part of MyNavy Career Center's Human Resources Service Center, open 24/7 to help Sailors, civilians, and families with permanent change-of-station (PCS)-related transportation needs. NAVPTO processes passenger reservation requests, issues itineraries in 24 hours, and works to ensure passengers receive tickets no less than five days before PCS travel.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965697
    VIRIN: 250606-N-JO787-1002
    Filename: DOD_111053414
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    PCS
    MyNavy Career Center
    Human Resources Service Center
    Travel & Tickets
    Navy Passenger Transportation Office
    NAVPTO

