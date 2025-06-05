MNCC | HRSC | NAVPTO

The Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) is part of MyNavy Career Center's Human Resources Service Center, open 24/7 to help Sailors, civilians, and families with permanent change-of-station (PCS)-related transportation needs. NAVPTO processes passenger reservation requests, issues itineraries in 24 hours, and works to ensure passengers receive tickets no less than five days before PCS travel.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 16:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|965697
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-JO787-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111053414
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
