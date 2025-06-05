U.S. Army Corps of Engineers MURDEN Dredges Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

UANTANAMO BAY, CUBA (May 12, 2025)–Waterway Navigation is the U. S Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) earliest Civil Works mission. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, called upon the Wilmington District’s Dredge MURDEN for an innovative mission to help clear critical shoaling to maintain safe and efficient navigation conditions for military and commercial vessels in the harbor.
The USACE Dredge MURDEN is one of those specialized vessels called upon to complete critical dredging operations. The MURDEN, a specialized 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper shallow draft dredge, is designed specifically to get into hard-to-reach areas. Two drag arms are extended below the boat to capture and return shoaled material to the hopper.
Command Navy Region Southeast requested immediate dredging on the Leeward side of the bay to provide a path for fuel barges to off-load fuel at Pier Quebec in direct support of the airfield.
