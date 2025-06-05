B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Convoy Course

U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a tactical convoy course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 05, 2025. TCC’s are conducted with the purpose of practicing proper transport routine and further emphasizing the importance of a well-run vehicle and convoy operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965694
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-LB897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111053367
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
