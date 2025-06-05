Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Convoy Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a tactical convoy course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 05, 2025. TCC’s are conducted with the purpose of practicing proper transport routine and further emphasizing the importance of a well-run vehicle and convoy operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965694
    VIRIN: 250605-M-LB897-1001
    Filename: DOD_111053367
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct a Tactical Convoy Course, by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    USMC
    tactical
    I MEF
    I MIG
    I MSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download