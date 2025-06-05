Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy Career Center 24/7 HR Service Center

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    MyNavy Career Center's Human Resources Service Center provides 24/7 human resources customer service center for Sailors, veterans, retirees, and families. You can reach us anytime by calling (833) 330-6622 (MNCC), emailing AskMNCC@navy.mil, or via live chat in MyNavy Portal.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    human resources
    MyNavy Career Center
    MyNavyHR
    Human Resources Service Center

