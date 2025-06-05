Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild's SHEF Challenge

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Welcome to Fairchild's SHEF challenge where three chefs compete for the title of "Best Culinary Specialist." (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965691
    VIRIN: 250603-F-AV319-2885
    Filename: DOD_111053284
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Fairchild's SHEF Challenge, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary Specialist
    SHEF Challenge

