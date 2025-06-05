Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW Base Honor Guard Team practice B-Roll package

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Team practice rifle and sword movements during their weekly practice at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The primary purpose of the Honor Guard team is to render military funeral honors for active duty service members, veterans and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965686
    VIRIN: 250605-F-OQ558-9248
    Filename: DOD_111053015
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 86 AW Base Honor Guard Team practice B-Roll package, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Standards
    86 AW
    contentcollectionweek

