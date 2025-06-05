86 AW Base Honor Guard Team practice B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Team practice rifle and sword movements during their weekly practice at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The primary purpose of the Honor Guard team is to render military funeral honors for active duty service members, veterans and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)