86 AW Base Honor Guard Team practice B-Roll package

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Team practice rifle and sword movements during their weekly practice at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The primary purpose of the Honor Guard team is to render military funeral honors for active duty service members, veterans and retirees. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965686
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-OQ558-9248
|Filename:
|DOD_111053015
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
