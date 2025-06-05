Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AS prepares for flight in inclement weather

    GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super
    Hercules aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2025.
    Constant flying missions keep aircrews mission-ready at a moment’s notice by
    maintaining skills and keeping qualifications current. (U.S. Air Force video by
    Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965685
    VIRIN: 250606-F-XR528-9935
    Filename: DOD_111053007
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DE

    readiness
    86 MXG
    C-130J Super Hercules
    contentcollectionweek

