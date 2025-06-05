U.S. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron prepare a C-130J Super
Hercules aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2025.
Constant flying missions keep aircrews mission-ready at a moment’s notice by
maintaining skills and keeping qualifications current. (U.S. Air Force video by
Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965685
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-XR528-9935
|Filename:
|DOD_111053007
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 AS prepares for flight in inclement weather, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.