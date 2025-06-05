Coast Guard Hawaii National Safe Boating Week

Multiple Coast Guard units in Hawaii participate in National Safe Boating Week 2025. The Coast Guard encourages ocean recreators to carry the necessary safety equipment while out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
