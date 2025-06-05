Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Hawaii National Safe Boating Week

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Multiple Coast Guard units in Hawaii participate in National Safe Boating Week 2025. The Coast Guard encourages ocean recreators to carry the necessary safety equipment while out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965682
    VIRIN: 250527-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111052966
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    USCG
    National Safe Boating Week

