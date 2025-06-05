2025 Fort Bliss State of the Military Address

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The State of the Military Address is intended to give an overview and an update on activities that Fort Bliss has underway or is embarking on in the near future.



Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, May 17, about the importance of maintaining partnerships with the El Paso community and on welcoming members of the greater borderland region.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)