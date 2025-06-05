Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Fort Bliss State of the Military Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The State of the Military Address is intended to give an overview and an update on activities that Fort Bliss has underway or is embarking on in the near future.

    Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Brendan Gallagher, spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, May 17, about the importance of maintaining partnerships with the El Paso community and on welcoming members of the greater borderland region.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965679
    VIRIN: 250519-A-PT036-2861
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_111052950
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fort Bliss State of the Military Address, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download