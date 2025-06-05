Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Fast Rope Currency and Proficiency Training

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawk crew members complete Fast Rope currency and proficiency training, followed by an operational patrol mission Southwest of Tucson, with agents from the Tucson Sector Border Patrol Special Operations Detachment BORSTAR/BORTAC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965676
    VIRIN: 250310-H-AT513-1001
    Filename: DOD_111052752
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Fast Rope Currency and Proficiency Training, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

