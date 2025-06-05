Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, June 6, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965674
    VIRIN: 250606-N-CW427-8219
    Filename: DOD_111052704
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

