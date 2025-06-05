The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, June 6, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG). The HSTCSG operated across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, conducting combat operations in the Red Sea and exercises with NATO Allies. While deployed, HSTCSG completed more than 13,000 sorties and 25,000 flight hours, and the ships sailed over 240,000 nautical miles combined.
|06.06.2025
|06.06.2025 14:53
|B-Roll
|965674
|250606-N-CW427-8219
|DOD_111052704
|00:01:33
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
