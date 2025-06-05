Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Captain Oberdorf Final Message

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (May 23, 2025):

    One week to go until Change of Command!

    As we prepare to welcome new leadership, 87th Commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Capt. Michael Oberdorf, reflects on his impactful three-year tenure at PNSY.

    A true people-first leader, Capt. Oberdorf made a lasting impression on the workforce – building strong relationships, inspiring excellence, and championing the mission every step of the way.

    Stay tuned as we honor his service and look ahead to a new chapter!

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965669
    VIRIN: 250523-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111052445
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    This work, PNSY Captain Oberdorf Final Message, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighters
    AmericasNavy250

