KITTERY, Maine (May 23, 2025):
One week to go until Change of Command!
As we prepare to welcome new leadership, 87th Commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Capt. Michael Oberdorf, reflects on his impactful three-year tenure at PNSY.
A true people-first leader, Capt. Oberdorf made a lasting impression on the workforce – building strong relationships, inspiring excellence, and championing the mission every step of the way.
Stay tuned as we honor his service and look ahead to a new chapter!
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965669
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111052445
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PNSY Captain Oberdorf Final Message, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
