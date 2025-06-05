PNSY Captain Oberdorf Final Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KITTERY, Maine (May 23, 2025):



One week to go until Change of Command!



As we prepare to welcome new leadership, 87th Commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Capt. Michael Oberdorf, reflects on his impactful three-year tenure at PNSY.



A true people-first leader, Capt. Oberdorf made a lasting impression on the workforce – building strong relationships, inspiring excellence, and championing the mission every step of the way.



Stay tuned as we honor his service and look ahead to a new chapter!



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)