For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Adam Thomas currently works in the AMCOM G-8. Adam speaks on his time as an Army Civilian, memories of serving alongside soldiers and some words for the next generation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965656
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-2236
|Filename:
|DOD_111052105
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Adam Thomas, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.