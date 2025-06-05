Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Airmen participate in Murph Challenge to honor fallen Navy SEAL

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and family members participate in The Murph Challenge at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2025. This event is held annually around Memorial Day in memory of U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler).

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965655
    VIRIN: 250530-F-VC982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111052104
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

