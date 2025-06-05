Fairchild Airmen participate in Murph Challenge to honor fallen Navy SEAL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, and family members participate in The Murph Challenge at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 30, 2025. This event is held annually around Memorial Day in memory of U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler).