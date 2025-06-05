U.S. Army 250th Birthday - CSM Christopher Doss

For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Command Sergeant Major Christopher Doss is the Command Sergeant Major for AMCOM. CSM Doss speaks on his time in the Army, his favorite memory serving in the Army and some words for the next generation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965652
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-6972
|Filename:
|DOD_111052072
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
