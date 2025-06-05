Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army 250th Birthday - CSM Christopher Doss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Command Sergeant Major Christopher Doss is the Command Sergeant Major for AMCOM. CSM Doss speaks on his time in the Army, his favorite memory serving in the Army and some words for the next generation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965652
    VIRIN: 250606-O-CT301-6972
    Filename: DOD_111052072
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - CSM Christopher Doss, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download