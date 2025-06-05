For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Erika Dance, currently works Security Specialist for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). Erika speaks on her time in the Army, how the Army has shaped her life and how the Army has evolved over the years.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965649
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-3179
|Filename:
|DOD_111052057
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Ericka Dance, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.