For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. LaDonna McCann currently works as an environmental scientist at AMCOM. LaDonna speaks on the joy of service after college, how the Army has evolved since becoming an Army Civilian and speaks words for the next generation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965648
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-8705
|Filename:
|DOD_111052031
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - LaDonna McCann, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.