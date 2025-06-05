U.S. Army 250th Birthday - LaDonna McCann

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965648" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. LaDonna McCann currently works as an environmental scientist at AMCOM. LaDonna speaks on the joy of service after college, how the Army has evolved since becoming an Army Civilian and speaks words for the next generation.