    U.S. Army 250th Birthday - LaDonna McCann

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. LaDonna McCann currently works as an environmental scientist at AMCOM. LaDonna speaks on the joy of service after college, how the Army has evolved since becoming an Army Civilian and speaks words for the next generation.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965648
    VIRIN: 250606-O-CT301-8705
    Filename: DOD_111052031
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

