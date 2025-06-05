For the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday celebration, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) interviewed various members of the workforce. Richelle Brown, currently works in the AMCOM Public Affairs Office as a Congressional Affairs Specialist. Richelle speaks on what the U.S. Army means to her, memories of serving alongside the U.S. Army, and words for the next generation.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965645
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-CT301-7366
|Filename:
|DOD_111052003
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday - Richelle Brown, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
