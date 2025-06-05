60th LRS POL fuels Travis’ fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Flight performs routine fueling at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. POL manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 47 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over $143 million and can store up to 15 million gallons at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)