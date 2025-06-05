Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th LRS POL fuels Travis’ fleet

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Flight performs routine fueling at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. POL manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 47 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over $143 million and can store up to 15 million gallons at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965634
    VIRIN: 250529-F-OY799-3001
    Filename: DOD_111051851
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Airmen; USAF; POL; fueling; 60 LRS

