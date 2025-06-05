60th LRS POL fuels Travis’ fleet

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Flight performs routine fueling at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2025. POL manages and accounts for the delivery of approximately 47 million gallons of fuel annually, valued at over $143 million and can store up to 15 million gallons at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965634
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-OY799-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111051851
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
