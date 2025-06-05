Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing the Legacy: Airpower in the Modern Era

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Aircraft on display at the National Museum of the USAF that represent the modern active fleet. From the C-17 to the F-22 and more are on public display in Dayton Ohio at the world's oldest and largest military aviation museum.

    Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world's largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. The museum is home to countless one-of-a-kind objects. Our once small engine collection now includes more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles, thousands of artifacts, and spans 20 indoor acres with additional outdoor Air and Memorial Parks that continue to grow every year.

    Today, the National Museum of the United States Air Force collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force's history, heritage and traditions, as well as today's mission to fly, fight and win ... air power anytime, anywhere to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historic collection. With our educational outreach, we motivate, educate, and inspire youth interest in the United States Air Force (USAF) and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The statutory duties delegated by the Secretary of the Air Force (SECAF) are accomplished on behalf of the American People. https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025
    DAYTON, OHIO, US

