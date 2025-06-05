B-ROLL: U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Participate in Fleet Week New York 2025 Parade of Ships

U.S. Coast Guard cutters Calhoun (WMSL 759), Hawser (WYTL 65610), Bonito (WPB 87341), and Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109), along with Station New York response boats, transit New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships for Fleet Week New York, May 21, 2025. The vessels moored at various locations across the city to provide public tours and educate visitors about the Coast Guard’s missions and the history of the participating cutters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|05.21.2025
|06.06.2025 10:59
|B-Roll
|965621
|250521-G-ID129-8942
|DOD_111051621
|00:04:37
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|3
|3
