    23rd Wing Base Honor Guardsmen train to become Sharp, Crisp and Motionless

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    Basel honor guardsmen practice different movements during training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 4-5, 2025. Honor guardsmen provide funeral honors for deceased service members, perform at on and off base ceremonies and escort the national flag. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965620
    VIRIN: 250604-F-JS667-9704
    Filename: DOD_111051596
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    ceremony
    Honor Guard
    funeral
    retirement
    23rd Wing
    flag fold

