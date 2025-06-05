23rd Wing Base Honor Guardsmen train to become Sharp, Crisp and Motionless

Basel honor guardsmen practice different movements during training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 4-5, 2025. Honor guardsmen provide funeral honors for deceased service members, perform at on and off base ceremonies and escort the national flag. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965620
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-JS667-9704
|Filename:
|DOD_111051596
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
