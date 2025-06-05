Electronic Warfare Technology | 250 Years of Enabling The Army (Part 8)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army's roots in electronic warfare (EW) date back to the Civil War where early wire-tapping laid the groundwork for future EW advancements. Jamming and spoofing of enemy radar and communications systems began in the 20th century and have only continued to advance to modern day with advanced systems like Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack and Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool.



PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.