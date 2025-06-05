Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronic Warfare Technology | 250 Years of Enabling The Army (Part 8)

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Army's roots in electronic warfare (EW) date back to the Civil War where early wire-tapping laid the groundwork for future EW advancements. Jamming and spoofing of enemy radar and communications systems began in the 20th century and have only continued to advance to modern day with advanced systems like Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack and Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool.

    PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:41
    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US

    #ARMY250
    #EWPMT-X
    #ElectronicWarfare
    #TLSManpack
    #EW

