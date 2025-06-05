The Army's roots in electronic warfare (EW) date back to the Civil War where early wire-tapping laid the groundwork for future EW advancements. Jamming and spoofing of enemy radar and communications systems began in the 20th century and have only continued to advance to modern day with advanced systems like Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack and Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool.
PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965604
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-LS242-4691
|Filename:
|DOD_111051418
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Electronic Warfare Technology | 250 Years of Enabling The Army (Part 8), by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.