86 MUNS operations B-roll package

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Munitions Squadron ensure proper storage of munitions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2025. The 86th MUNS is responsible for the management, storage and distribution of munitions throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|06.03.2025
|06.06.2025 09:39
|B-Roll
|965602
|250603-F-GK375-7575
|DOD_111051408
|00:02:37
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|2
