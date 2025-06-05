86th MXS conducts a code C inspection on C-130J aircraft B-Roll package

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron conduct a code C inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2025. This major scheduled maintenance included detailed checks of the airframe, engines, flight controls, avionics, and landing gear to ensure the aircraft remained safe and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965593
    VIRIN: 250603-F-VY348-2055
    Filename: DOD_111051145
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    86th MXG
    C-130J Super Hercules
    contentcollectionweek
    contentcollectionweek25
    code C inspection

