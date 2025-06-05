U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron conduct a code C inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 3, 2025. This major scheduled maintenance included detailed checks of the airframe, engines, flight controls, avionics, and landing gear to ensure the aircraft remained safe and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965593
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-VY348-2055
|Filename:
|DOD_111051145
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th MXS conducts a code C inspection on C-130J aircraft B-Roll package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
