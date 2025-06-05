Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels E-4B Nightwatch

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, refuels an E-4B Nightwatch from the 95th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., over the Atlantic, May 16, 2025. An E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a national command authority work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and a rest area, including seating for up to 111 crew members.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 08:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965591
    VIRIN: 250516-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111051115
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    This work, 100th ARW refuels E-4B Nightwatch, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-4B, 100th ARW, , ReaDy Culture, EUCOM, contentcollectionweek

