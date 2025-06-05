100th ARW refuels E-4B Nightwatch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, refuels an E-4B Nightwatch from the 95th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., over the Atlantic, May 16, 2025. An E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a national command authority work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and a rest area, including seating for up to 111 crew members.