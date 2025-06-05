100th ARW refuels E-4B Nightwatch

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, refuels an E-4B Nightwatch from the 95th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., over the Atlantic, May 16, 2025. An E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a national command authority work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and a rest area, including seating for up to 111 crew members.
|05.16.2025
|06.06.2025 08:23
|B-Roll
|965591
|250516-F-XA271-1001
|DOD_111051115
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|1
|1
