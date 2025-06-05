Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Tennessee Guard general visits troops in Greece

    GREECE

    06.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Brig. Gen. Steven Turner, assistant adjutant general, Tennessee Army National Guard, speaks to Soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, during exercise Immediate Response 25, near Petrochori, Greece, June 1, 2025. Turner explained the importance of the 194th Engineer Brigade’s mission while the unit trained alongside NATO allies during Immediate Response 25.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Theodosius Santalov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 06:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965586
    VIRIN: 250601-Z-YN770-1001
    Filename: DOD_111051052
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Tennessee Guard general visits troops in Greece, by SGT Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    194th Engineer Brigade
    Tennesse National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Immediate Response

