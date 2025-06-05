USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux compete for the unit Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2025. The winners, Sgt. Marcus Holland and Cpl. Tyler Shiflet, will represent the garrison on the next level of the competition, IMCOM-Europe. (U.S. Army videoby Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)