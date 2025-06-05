Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.11.2025

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux compete for the unit Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2025. The winners, Sgt. Marcus Holland and Cpl. Tyler Shiflet, will represent the garrison on the next level of the competition, IMCOM-Europe. (U.S. Army videoby Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 06:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965584
    VIRIN: 250311-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_111050962
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior competition
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    IMCOM-E
    United States Army Garrison Benelux - Schinnen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download