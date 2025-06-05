USAG Benelux Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux compete for the unit Best Warrior Competition, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 11, 2025. The winners, Sgt. Marcus Holland and Cpl. Tyler Shiflet, will represent the garrison on the next level of the competition, IMCOM-Europe. (U.S. Army videoby Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
