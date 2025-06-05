Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Social Media Video - UMGC Upcoming Classes

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.29.2025

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250529-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 29, 2025) - AFN Naples social media video highlighting an interview with Lindsay Roberson from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) speaking about upcoming classes offered at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 07:12
    Location: NAPLES, IT

