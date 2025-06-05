Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: SEA John Raines speaks on the importance of ICC 2025

    PORTUGAL

    05.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SEA John Raines, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks on the importance of the International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, through professional relationships and communication in Lisbon, Portugal, May 26-30, 2025.
    The ICC enhances attendees integrated combat operations by reinforcing interoperability through communication and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)

    Location: PT

    TAGS

    senior enlisted advisor
    Portugal
    National Guard
    ICC

