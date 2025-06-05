Interview: Australian Warrant Officer Ken Robertson speaks on the importance of the ICC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Australian WOFF Ken Robertson, Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief of the Defense Force, speaks on the importance of the International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, through professional relationships and communication held in Lisbon, Portugal, May 26-30, 2025.

The ICC enhances attendees integrated combat operations by reinforcing interoperability through communication and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)