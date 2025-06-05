Interview: Australian Warrant Officer Ken Robertson speaks on the importance of the ICC

Australian WOFF Ken Robertson, Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief of the Defense Force, speaks on the importance of the International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, through professional relationships and communication held in Lisbon, Portugal, May 26-30, 2025.
The ICC enhances attendees integrated combat operations by reinforcing interoperability through communication and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)
