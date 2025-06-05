B-ROLL - U.S. and ally partners conduct training in Alexandroupoli

U.S. Army, Spanish Armed Forces and Hellenic Army service members execute a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) joint training scenario during Immediate Response 25 in Alexandroupolis, Greece, June 2, 2025. The training scenario included civil disturbance, security escort, assassination attempt, and CBRN identification and decontamination components. The joint team reacted to a range of variables to test the team’s ability to communicate, mission plan and execute tactics in a joint training environment.
Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
