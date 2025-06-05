Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll 1-102nd Infantry Regiment Mortar Section provides support during Immediate Response 25

    GREECE

    06.05.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Griffin Jones 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Mortarmen with the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Connecticut Army National Guard, provide suppressive fire to platoons going through live-fire assault lanes during exercise Immediate Response 25 near Alexandroupolis, Greece, June 5, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Griffin Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965564
    VIRIN: 250605-A-HU176-6638
    Filename: DOD_111050669
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 1-102nd Infantry Regiment Mortar Section provides support during Immediate Response 25, by 1LT Griffin Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    86th IBCT (Mtn)
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse

