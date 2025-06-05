B-Roll 1-102nd Infantry Regiment executes platoon live-fire exercise lanes during Immediate Response 25

Soldiers with Bravo and Charlie Company, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Connecticut Army National Guard, conduct platoon live-fire exercise (LFX) lanes during exercise Immediate Response 25 near Alexandroupoli, Greece, June 5, 2025. Working together with nearby battalion mortarmen to successfully assault a simulated enemy objective, the LFX reinforces Immediate Response 25’s focus on enhancing interoperability and combat effectiveness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)
Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
