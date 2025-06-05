Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Volunteers Join Children In Mural Painting - B-Roll Package

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Marines from Marine Forces Korea spend the day with children from the Yongsan community by painting four murals at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan former officer housing in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The volunteers spent the day with the children, building upon the ROK-US alliance that has been 75 years strong. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 02:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965555
    VIRIN: 250603-A-YG297-2002
    Filename: DOD_111050550
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Volunteers Join Children In Mural Painting - B-Roll Package, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    United States Forces Korea
    USAG Yongsan
    Marine Forces Korea
    ROK-US Alliance
    MURAL PAINTING

