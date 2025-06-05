MARFORK Volunteers Join Children In Mural Painting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from Marine Forces Korea spend the day with children from the Yongsan community by painting four murals at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan former officer housing in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2025. The volunteers spent the day with the children, building upon the ROK-US alliance that has been 75 years strong. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)