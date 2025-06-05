Tango Security Joins United Nations Command - PFC Sung Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Tango Security Company hold a patch ceremony at Seoul Air Base on June 5, 2025. The ceremony was held to officialize the changing of leadership for the company, where they were moved over to United Nations Command from 8th Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)