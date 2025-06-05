Soldiers assigned to Tango Security Company hold a patch ceremony at Seoul Air Base on June 5, 2025. The ceremony was held to officialize the changing of leadership for the company, where they were moved over to United Nations Command from 8th Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 02:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965551
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-YG297-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111050533
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tango Security Joins United Nations Command - PFC Sung Interview, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.