Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tango Security Joins United Nations Command - B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Soldiers assigned to Tango Security Company hold a patch ceremony at Seoul Air Base on June 5, 2025. The ceremony was held to officialize the changing of leadership for the company, where they were moved over to United Nations Command from 8th Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965549
    VIRIN: 250605-A-YG297-2001
    Filename: DOD_111050494
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tango Security Joins United Nations Command - B-Roll Package, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download