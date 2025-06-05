HUBS: Kunsan Jangja Island Trip

A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of April, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 6, 2025. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|06.05.2025
|06.06.2025 01:59
|PSA
|965545
|250606-A-YG297-1004
|DOD_111050488
|00:00:14
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|0
|0
