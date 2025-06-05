U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 25th Infantry Division wishes the Army a 250th Birthday at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 00:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965530
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-QQ238-7289
|PIN:
|7289
|Filename:
|DOD_111050410
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250th, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.